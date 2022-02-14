Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.82.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.68. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

