Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $15,459.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Spectrum has a market cap of $15,459.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00296887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

