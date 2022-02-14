SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.05. 37,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,952. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.58 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

