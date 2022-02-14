Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SOND has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Sonder stock opened at 9.00 on Monday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 7.00 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

