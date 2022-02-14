Solanium (SLIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.71 or 0.06812782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.86 or 0.99782666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048141 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

