Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

