SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:GIGE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.65. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

