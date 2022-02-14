Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 202.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Shares of SDXOF stock remained flat at $$93.48 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Sodexo has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $103.79.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.