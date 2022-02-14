Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 202.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.
Shares of SDXOF stock remained flat at $$93.48 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Sodexo has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $103.79.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
