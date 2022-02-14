Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.