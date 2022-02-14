Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 2,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

