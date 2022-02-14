Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $52,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,212,570 shares of company stock worth $48,388,422 over the last three months.

SNAP opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

