SmartCash Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $112,418.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

