Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Up 75.8% in January

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.