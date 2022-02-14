SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce sales of $140.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.75 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.