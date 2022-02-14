SingularityNET Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $113.74 million and $2.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003888 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

