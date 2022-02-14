Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.