Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
