Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €112.00 ($128.74) on Friday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($176.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

