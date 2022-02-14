Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post $601.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.02 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

SBNY traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $331.37. 604,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,274. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day moving average is $298.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.