Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head to Head Comparison

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.55% -25.06% -16.06% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $161.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.89%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 13.68 -$43.83 million ($2.68) -45.99 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sight Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats iRhythm Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

