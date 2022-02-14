Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $123.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 120,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,516. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06.

Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

