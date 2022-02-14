Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Decreases By 47.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

