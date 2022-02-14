Short Interest in WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Decreases By 50.0%

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVTV remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

