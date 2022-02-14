Short Interest in WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Decreases By 50.0%

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TVTV remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
