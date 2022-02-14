Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 280.8%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.08. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
