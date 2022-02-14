Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 280.8%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.08. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.78.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.