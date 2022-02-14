Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Drops By 45.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($16.09) to €14.10 ($16.21) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.68) to €13.40 ($15.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

