Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Rises By 89.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

