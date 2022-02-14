Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Rises By 94.0%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $$19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

