Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Rises By 94.0%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $$19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
About Ube Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ube Industries (UBEOF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.