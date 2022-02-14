Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 51.2%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TIOA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $9,059,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $5,814,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $5,038,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

