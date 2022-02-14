Short Interest in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Grows By 300.0%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

YORUY stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. Yokohama Rubber has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

About Yokohama Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

