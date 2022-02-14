Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declines By 84.0%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IFN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 85,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,487. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
