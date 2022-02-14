Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 67.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.