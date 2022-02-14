Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Drops By 40.3%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 636,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $7.24 on Monday. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.