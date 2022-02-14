Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Increases By 100.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SHMAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.
Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.
