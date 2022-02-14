Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Increases By 100.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHMAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

