Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Decreases By 41.5%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities alerts:

RKTA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.