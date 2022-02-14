Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Drops By 61.1%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RADCOM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in RADCOM by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

