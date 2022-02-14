Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Decreases By 67.0%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155. Oxbridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.