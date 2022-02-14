Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declines By 90.6%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPXX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

