Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 193.1%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 193.1% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,879. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.