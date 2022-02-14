Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Decreases By 83.0%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,283. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.73.
About Medaro Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.