Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Decreases By 83.0%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,283. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.73.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.