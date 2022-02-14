Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Expands By 88.8%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $269,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.