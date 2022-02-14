Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Rises By 393.5%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 393.5% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

