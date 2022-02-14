Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Decreases By 73.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 25,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

