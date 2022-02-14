Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Drops By 75.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Fraport has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.