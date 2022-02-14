Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Drops By 75.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Fraport has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

FPRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

