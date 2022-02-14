Short Interest in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Declines By 80.0%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FEXDU stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEXDU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,080,000.

