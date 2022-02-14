Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 75.0%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $$3.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCMF shares. Barclays raised Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

