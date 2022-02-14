Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 186.3%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.4 days.
CMSQF stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Computershare has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
About Computershare
