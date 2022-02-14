Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Decreases By 64.0%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,174,700 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 8,816,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.6 days.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.57. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77.

CNNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

