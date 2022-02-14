Short Interest in Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Rises By 200.0%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cebu Air stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Cebu Air has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Get Cebu Air alerts:

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.