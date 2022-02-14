Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Decreases By 44.2%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 3,891,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXBMF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

