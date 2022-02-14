Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 37.4%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 797,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

