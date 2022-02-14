Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 78.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
In related news, President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVI)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.