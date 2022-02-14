Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 78.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

